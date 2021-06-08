Cannes Lions unveils Titanium, Glass and Innovation awards shortlists

Cannes Lions has unveiled the shortlists for its Titanium, Glass and Innovation awards ahead of this month's festival.

There are 20 pieces of work on the Titanium shortlist, which celebrates game-changing creativity. Eye-catching work includes "Courage is Beautiful" – a campaign for Dove by Ogilvy & Mather London, which features the exhausted, harried faces of pandemic workers who have been wearing PPE all day, and which has already won a gold at this year’s Epica Awards.

"#Wombpainstories" for Essity by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO London – which chronicles narratives around miscarriage, endometriosis, the menopause and deciding not to have children – is on the list, as is McCann London’s "The Birth of Gaming Tourism" for XBox, promoting games so lifelike they are sold as destinations.

Further high-profile Titanium entries include McCann New York’s "True Name" campaign for MasterCard, allowing transgender and non-binary cardholders to use their chosen names, and "Board of Change" for FCB Chicago, which saw the plywood boards that barricaded shop fronts during the Black Lives Matter protests turned into voting booths, inspiring residents in dozens of low-turnout neighbourhoods and helping the city attain a record number of registrations and voters.

Glass: The Lion for Change, celebrating culture-shifting creativity, also featured "#Wombpainstories" and MasterCard’s "True Name" campaign among the 20 shortlisted entries.

AMV is also in the running for its "The Naked Threat" campaign for Refuge, which calls on the government to make the threat to share intimate images a crime. Also flying the flag for the UK is Wieden & Kennedy London’s "The Toughest Athletes" for Nike, embodying the strength and power of female athletes during pregnancy, and "The Design for Everyone" work the Royal National Institute of Blind People, by The&Partnership London, which created a prototype of the first accessible pregnancy test to allow blind and partially sighted women to feel the results and navigate the test by touch.

In the 17-strong Innovation shortlist marking "groundbreaking innovation, technology and problem-solving" is Superunion London’s campaign with Notpla, "Making Packaging Disappear" – featuring an edible, biodegradable material made from plants and seaweed.

Other notable entries include Google San Francisco’s "Search Black-Owned" directory, enabling communities to find self-identified black-owned businesses they can support.

Bega’s "Purple Hive Project" to protect Australian bees via Tinkerbell is also in the running, as is Awa, the first soap designed to clean clothes and water at the same time by Andea in Cusco, Peru.