Capital to live-stream Jingle Bell Ball on social media

Capital is live-streaming its annual Jingle Bell Ball on social media for the first time, with the concert viewable live on Twitter over two nights.

This event takes place at London’s O2 Arena over the nights of 8 and 9 December. It will be streamed on Capital’s Twitter account, @capitalofficial, as well as the radio brand’s website and app.

The stream will feature pre-roll ads for Coca Cola, the Jingle Bell Ball's sponsor.

Meanwhile, the Capital Twitter account will produce video clips, such as interviews and backstage highlights, that will also be pre-rolled by Coke.

MediaCom planned the media for the deal.

Artists performing at this year's event includes Little Mix, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding and Olly Murs.

Alec Mellor, marketing manager at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is a highlight of the festive season for those who attend and we wanted to make sure more people had the chance to enjoy this amazing event."