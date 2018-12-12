Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Capital One appoints Mother as UK creative agency

Credit card brand previously worked with WCRS.

Capital One: last ad by WCRS
Capital One: last ad by WCRS

Capital One has appointed Mother as its lead creative agency in the UK after a pitch.

The US-based credit card company has worked with WCRS since 2014 and the account is worth an estimated £5m. The review was run by Capital One during the summer and involved Karmarama, Wieden & Kennedy, Mother and WCRS. 

Capital One is planning to launch a brand campaign next year.

This month, WCRS released its last piece of work for the company. The ad promotes Capital One's credit eligibility checker, QuickCheck, portraying a series of calamitous Christmas scenarios resulting from taking chances.

Over the past four years, WCRS has also been responsible for promoting Capital One's now-ended sponsorship of the Football League and creating the "Check it, don’t chance it" campaign.

Since issuing its first product in 1996, Capital One has grown to become one of the UK’s top 10 credit card providers.

Last year, Capital One moved its estimated £11m UK media planning and buying account from Spark Foundry to the7stars.

Earlier this year, Mother lost price-comparison site Moneysupermarket.com, which subsequently hired WCRS.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

Promoted

December 11, 2018
AGENCY
Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Promoted

December 10, 2018
AGENCY
VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

December 06, 2018
MEDIA
Five ways to make digital stand out

Five ways to make digital stand out

Promoted

December 06, 2018