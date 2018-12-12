Capital One appoints Mother as UK creative agency

Capital One has appointed Mother as its lead creative agency in the UK after a pitch.

The US-based credit card company has worked with WCRS since 2014 and the account is worth an estimated £5m. The review was run by Capital One during the summer and involved Karmarama, Wieden & Kennedy, Mother and WCRS.

Capital One is planning to launch a brand campaign next year.

This month, WCRS released its last piece of work for the company. The ad promotes Capital One's credit eligibility checker, QuickCheck, portraying a series of calamitous Christmas scenarios resulting from taking chances.

Over the past four years, WCRS has also been responsible for promoting Capital One's now-ended sponsorship of the Football League and creating the "Check it, don’t chance it" campaign.

Since issuing its first product in 1996, Capital One has grown to become one of the UK’s top 10 credit card providers.

Last year, Capital One moved its estimated £11m UK media planning and buying account from Spark Foundry to the7stars.

Earlier this year, Mother lost price-comparison site Moneysupermarket.com, which subsequently hired WCRS.