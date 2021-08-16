Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Capital One leaves Mother for Fold7

Fold7 enters a three-year deal as brand's UK lead creative agency.

Capital One: last ad by Mother
Capital One: last ad by Mother

Financial services brand Capital One has appointed Fold7 as its UK lead creative agency, ending its two-and-a-half-year relationship with Mother.

Fold7 has entered into a three-year contract as Capital One looks to give greater meaning to its brand purpose with a shift to building a wider story. The initial work on the new campaign is expected to launch early next year.

The win follows a competitive four-way pitch that closed last week, which included Mother. 

Mother won the account in 2018 after a four-way pitch involving Karmarama, Wieden & Kennedy and previous incumbent WCRS.

Andrew Clayton, head of brand at Capital One, said: "Running a pitch in a global pandemic was never going to be a straightforward affair, and it was really important to us to find an agency that aligned closely to our values and challenged our thinking; bringing imagination, warmth and an innovative approach. We're excited to partner with Fold7 to bring a meaningful and differentiated campaign to market in 2022."

James Joice, managing director of Fold7, added: "Capital One is a highly progressive and customer-focused company that matches our entrepreneurial creative spirit. We feel privileged to be appointed to evolve its brand purpose to build consumer trust."

In October 2020 Capital One released the spot "That's credit done right" by Mother. The ad featured a woman on a bike ride that, regardless of the minor inconveniences, ends up as the perfect journey.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021