Capital Xtra presenters 'embarrassed' by Global's Black Lives Matter response

Capital Xtra presenters Yinka Bokinni and Shayna Marie Birch-Campbell have criticised parent company Global’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The pair, who host the breakfast show on the commercial station, said they were "honestly embarrassed" by the response from Global to the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

The Guardian reports that Bokinni and Birch-Campbell wrote a joint statement on an internal Global discussion board accusing the company of a "copy and paste job" and that the business needs to make progress on race.

The article also reported that when comments on the discussion board became critical of the progress of racial equality at the company, a manager turned the comments off and suggested moving it to a discussion group specifically for BAME employees.

Global is one of the hundreds of adland signatories on an open letter calling for solidarity after the death of Floyd.

A Global spokesperson said: "Every Global employee is now a member of the BAME group on our internal platform and the conversation was not, and is not, limited for anyone.

"We have also taken several steps in recent days, including the formation of a BAME committee, with an appointed independent expert to advise us, in order that faster progress can be made and last night, our radio brands held one minute’s silence so that those suffering, or who have suffered, could be recognised with respect and dignity. All of our outdoor digital displays concurrently carried appropriate messaging for the same duration.

"Over the last 12 months, representation for ethnic minorities has increased from 8% to 13%. The Global Academy, at which 39% of the students are from a BAME background, recently enabled 15 apprentices to start full-time apprenticeships at Global. We have also committed our signature to an open letter, co-ordinated by Creative Equals, a body dedicated to promoting diversity in the workplace.

"All this said, we recognise there is still a lot of work to do. Global is committed to recruiting the highest level of expertise and experience, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation or disability. Like a lot of businesses, we are honest enough to say that we are still finding our feet and learning fast."