Captain Morgan connects friends through online gaming experiences

Captain Morgan has created an online gaming experience to bring friends together who have had to spend more time apart because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Under a partnership with live comedy game show Wifi Wars, gameplay will be hosted remotely across three events between 10 September and 8 October.

The game, called Who's the Captain Now?, is designed for multiple people to play from their own homes via their mobile phones. It features a series of arcade-style games and quizzes, with players able to challenge each other. They can also follow the action and leaderboards live via YouTube.

Celebrity contestants Elz the Witch and LV General will be going head to head on 24 September, as will The Inbetweeners star James Buckley and Spencer FC on 8 October.

Jonathan Holden, global marketing manager at Captain Morgan, said: "With fun and mischief in the DNA of the brand, a bit of friendly banter goes hand in hand with Captain Morgan. We're all about playful rivalry with the crew, and gaming is the perfect way to bring this to life.

"Whether it's virtual or in real life, we love bringing together old pals or new mates, so Fresher's Week is the perfect time for Who's the Captain Now? to launch. It's an opportunity to connect virtually, spark a bit of rivalry and have a laugh."

RPM is working alongside Cake to deliver the project.