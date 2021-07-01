Captain Morgan hosts London gamers staycation

Captain Morgan has created a London gaming staycation so gamer friends can enjoy playing together in person again. The Diageo owned rum brand has kitted out a holiday apartment with gaming consoles and controllers so guests can reconnect and recharge while playing computer games.

A private mixologist will be on hand to serve a selection of cocktails. The apartment will be stocked with food including fresh doughnuts and savoury snacks. Guests will also receive a deluxe Caribbean feast from The Rum Kitchen delivered straight to their door.

Made in Chelsea cast member Sam Thompson visited the getaway, which is filled with Captain Morgan merchandise and Captain & Cola cans that can be sipped in-between games.

The stay is available for two selected entrants who can bring a group of up to three mates to stay for one night on 8 or 9 July. The competition can be entered via a dedicated microsite.

Cake is delivering the project.