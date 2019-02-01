Daniel Farey-Jones & Ben Londesborough
Captain Morgan marketer on trying a different experiential business model

'Lost lagoon' sees immersive theatre 'collide' with brand experience.

Nikki Burke, global commercial marketing manager at Captain Morgan, has described the two-month run of the brand’s new "Lost lagoon" experience as a "real breakthrough".

She said: "Most brands are running experiences for one day or two weeks at the most, and that’s why [experiential marketing] really becomes a very expensive exercise with challenging return on investment.

"Our opporutnity here is to see if we can run for two months, even extend further if we can sell the tickets, and really look at a different business model that will allow us to do a lot more experiences at scale across the world."

The Diageo brand is working with Bompas & Parr to create the experience, which encompasses 12,000 square feet.

Sam Bompas, director of Bompas & Parr, said: "We’re exploring what happens when immersive theatre collides with brand experience on a really grand scale… almost a theatrical business model.

"It’s easily the biggest square footage of any project that Bompass & Parr have worked on."

Burke added: "The brand is deeply integrated, but it’s not a Captain Morgan brand experience, so I think that makes it much more interesting for consumers. Bompas & Parr have a great history of providing amazing experiences and that will inspire people to come along."

