Captain Morgan plans nautical experience to celebrate rum punch

Captain Morgan is working on an experience where guests will have to navigate themselves on a boat between a series of islands.

The "Lost lagoon" by Bompas & Parr will take people through a series of cocktail-based "escapades" across an indoor sea. They will receive "rum-based rations" which will be ingredients to make a rum punch.

The final recipe will lead visitors to a party with rum drinks, a whirlpool cocktail station, and beach-inspired food and entertainment. Captain Morgan is using the activation to "refocus attention on one of the oldest mixed drink categories".

The experience will run between January and March next year, however the location is being kept under wraps.

Harry Parr said: "Expect a mix between your best desert island fantasy with punch quests and neo-tiki party vibes. This is set to be the most lavish experiential event for 2019 and our guests will help bring a party atmosphere and a bit of sunshine to gloomy London at the end of winter."