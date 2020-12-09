Captain Morgan trades the high seas for the Ocean's movies in heist campaign

Captain Morgan has launched a money-heist-inspired campaign, which hails the brand’s spiced rum as “Better than gold” to promote Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold.

Created by Anomaly, the TV ad shows a dynamic trio of twentysomethings as they crack open a safe to reveal a bottle of Spiced Gold rum.

Launched alongside digital and out-of-home activity, the work was directed by Amber Schaefer through Unit 9.

“Captain Morgan has long been one of the UK’s most renowned spirit brands,” Annalisa Tedeschi, global marketing director at Captain Morgan, said.

“Through our fun and bold ‘Better than gold’ campaign, we’re looking forward to building energy and excitement around Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold and we’re thrilled to be creating a series of memorable experiences for consumers this festive season.”

Captain Morgan’s campaign includes an Instagram treasure hunt, which invites rum fans to find the “real gold” through a series of challenges – the office, the mansion and the vault.

Captain Morgan has also partnered Havas' Cake to introduce a rewards card, which offers recipe kits, discounts on takeaways, branded merchandise and online game invitations with YouTube influencers.

Members of the Captain Morgan crew – including basketball player Ovie Soko, Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and TOWIE’s Pete Wicks – will be judging an online competition which gives rewards cards to consumers based on what they and their “crew” would do to get their hands one.

Tedeschi continued: “With our brand new rewards card, interactive gaming experiences and catchy TV ad, which lands our product quality messages in a witty, hyperbolic way, we’re breathing new life into the Original Spiced Gold for 2020 and beyond.”



Captain Morgan has released a cavalcade of ill-fated ads in the past decade.

In 2014, a Facebook ad for the brand, which “declared war on mid-week boredom", was pulled after the Advertising Standards Authority ruled that it implied alcohol conquered boredom.

Two years later, the watchdog banned one of its TV ads, "Put your Captain face on", for implying the drink could increase confidence and popularity.

Diageo also opted to suspend advertising on Snapchat after its use of a Lens was criticised by the ASA for being likely to appeal to children.