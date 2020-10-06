Captain Sir Tom Moore turns podcast host in Cadbury and Age UK campaign

Captain Sir Tom Moore, the famed centenarian war veteran and charity fundraiser, has become one of the UK's oldest podcast hosts in a partnership between Cadbury and Age UK to help tackle loneliness among older people.

The activity is part of the "Donate your words" campaign, which encourages people to take the time to start a conversation with an older person.

The Originals podcast, which launched on Monday (5 October), features Moore in conversation with older guests from across the country, each with their own story to tell.

Mundane topics are shunned in favour of fascinating life stories; for example, a 79-year-old woman revealing her kiss with Elvis Presley, and an award-winning investigative journalist who has been fighting against climate change for more than half a century. Moore also reveals his top 10 conversation-starters to encourage older people to share their unexpected stories.

Research has found that in a typical week almost 2.6 million people aged 65 and over speak to three or fewer people they know; more than 225,000 often go a week without speaking to anyone at all.

Moore rose to fame earlier this year after raising nearly £33m for for NHS Charities Together during the coronavirus pandemic by completing 100 laps of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday in April.

He said: “I hope The Originals podcast will help encourage everyone to start a proper conversation with an older person today. We truly are The Originals and, believe it or not, we have more in common than you may think – we have hundreds of amazing stories just waiting to be told.”

Golin has been working on the campaign.

Claudia Miceli, senior brand manager at Cadbury owner Mondelez, said: “Through The Originals and our partnership with Captain Tom and Age UK, we want to shine a light on the amazing stories that older people have to tell… if you take the time to listen. We hope to help inspire everyone to ‘Donate Your Words’ to an older person to help combat loneliness – you never know what you’re going to get back.”

Laurie Boult, fundraising director at Age UK, said: “It's so hard for many older people to stay connected at the moment, especially if they live alone. We’re delighted to be working with Cadbury Dairy Milk and Captain Tom on this campaign to raise awareness of this heart-breaking issue among older people in the UK, and encourage everybody to take the time to get to know more about the older people in their lives.”

An earlier iteration of "Donate your words" recently won the Brand-led: Best Public Awareness Cause Campaign category at the Purpose Awards EMEA 2020 from PR Week, Campaign and Third Sector.