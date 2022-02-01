Imogen Watson
Captain, Spider and Pointer: BBC Three reveals handy idents for channel resurrection

After seven years off-air, BBC Three is back on linear TV.

BBC: idents are brainchild of BBC Creative and Superunion
With BBC Three returning to linear TV today (1 February), the broadcaster has revealed a trio of characters that will feature on the channel's idents.

Captain, Spider and Pointer are three skinny-jeans-clad hands, which, according to the BBC, will walk, dance, point and irreverently observe what's going on in popular culture and young people's lives. 

The hands were created in a collaboration between BBC Creative and Superunion. 

To add depth to the three characters, BBC Creative and Superunion collaborated with Blinkink director Robert Strange and Ghost VFX studio. 

Two forms of idents have been developed. Two-second openers and closers to bookend the channel's programmes and longer-form continuity idents. 

Russell Hendrie and Paul Bailey are the creatives behind the idents.

Susan Ayton, creative director at BBC Creative, said: “Pointer, Captain and Spider are three friends, who are as eclectic, funny and entertaining as the channel they represent. They’ve been a dream to discover and bring to life. It’s a delight to hang out with all three of them and I can’t wait to see what they get up to in the future."  

