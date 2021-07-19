Car manufacturer Stellantis appoints Cogent to launch Spoticar brand

Automotive giant Stellantis has appointed Cogent to handle the launch of a Europe-wide, multi-brand approved used-car programme, dubbed Spoticar.

The new initiative aggregates used models from four Stellantis brands on a single platform, as well as other car brands that a Spoticar retailer chooses to offer. Stellantis brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Lancia, Maserati, Citroën, Opel, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

Spoticar allows buyers to choose the vehicle they want online, linking them to the retailer's showroom, where they can view the car in person or arrange home delivery.

An ad, "Introducing Spoticar" by Cogent, uses the line "Spot it. Drive it. Love it". Junction Eleven worked on the production.

The creative director for the campaign was Darren Giles with art direction by Benjamin Brown. Cogent will support the brand launch through TV, radio, outdoor, digital, social and point of sale. The media agency is Starcom.

Nick Richards, used vehicles operations director at Stellantis, said: "This launch will uniquely bring together several established and well-loved automotive marques under an exciting new brand.

"We needed a creative partner who could combine experience launching category-defining new brands, with a fresh approach that will help Spoticar to flourish in a sector that is evolving rapidly."

Cogent's appointment to the brief builds on its automotive history. It worked with Vauxhall in 1990, when the automotive firm launched the Network Q used vehicle brand, and retained the creative account for 30 years.

Bruce Hutton, chief executive of Cogent, said: "The opportunity to help create a step-change in any category is a dream brief but it's even more exciting that this is the biggest evolution since the category began.

"We're at the start of another fascinating journey and we can't wait for launch – here's to the next 30 years."