Shauna Lewis
Added 12 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Carat bolsters strategy with pair of senior hires

The roles are new to the Dentsu-owned agency.

Carat: Maro Mouameletzi (left) and Bram Meuleman are part of the agency's efforts to boost its strategy offering
Carat has appointed two senior strategy partners, Maro Mouameletzi and Bram Meuleman, to boost its global strategy team.

The roles are new to the Dentsu-owned agency, and the pair will report to Sean Healy, Carat’s global chief strategy officer.

Mouameletzi has left her role as global strategy director at WPP's Mindshare to join Carat. She has more than 20 years' brand experience and oversaw the media account for Unilever at Mindshare, as well as in her previous role, as global strategy director at PHD.

She has also worked with brands such as Ferrero, Bacardi and Expedia.

Mouameletzi said: “I’m looking forward to joining Carat to help define and shape the ongoing mission of the strategy team for global clients and new business by developing valuable media-led experiences which start from a position of empathy.”

For Meuleman, his new role marks a return to Carat. He previously worked as head of strategy for Dentsu X, and global senior strategy partner for Carat. Most recently, however, he was group strategy director at independent the7stars.

Speaking about his role, Meuleman said Carat had “always felt like home” to him.

He added: “In this new role, I’ll be helping clients bring some clarity to the complicated marketing landscape and help them develop a place in the world for their brands which is equally distinctive to them and right for their customers.”

Fiona Lloyd, global clients and brand president at Carat, said: “Maro and Bram are two exceptional strategists and we’re setting up our teams, our clients and our agency for even greater success this year with them on board.”

