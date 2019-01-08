Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Carat hires Fabrice Otaño as chief intelligence officer

He will lead data science, analytics and technology specialists.

Carat hires Fabrice Otaño as chief intelligence officer

Fabrice Otaño, former senior vice president, chief data officer at AccorHotels, has joined Carat as its first global chief intelligence officer.

He will lead the Dentsu Aegis Network-owned agency’s intelligence arm, which is made up of M1, a people-based data platform, and more than 4,500 data science, analytics and technology specialists.

Otaño will report to Carat’s global president Christine Removille. She said: "Artificial intelligence and automation, combined with human creativity and a deeper understanding of people, are transforming our profession - we are heading towards a next generation for advertising.

"Fabrice is a great addition to our Carat global leadership team and will work with talent from across the Dentsu Aegis Network to develop services that transform consumer and marketing data into insights that drive business outcomes."

