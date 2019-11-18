Carat lands Beiersdorf UK media business

Nivea owner Beiersdorf is set to appoint Carat to handle media planning and buying in the UK and Ireland.

The account was up for grabs after the seven-year incumbent, WPP’s Wavemaker, opted not to repitch. A winner for the Nordics region has yet to be appointed.

Carat is understood to have pitched against OMD.

Other brands in the Beiersdorf stable include La Prairie, Eucerin and Elastoplast (known as Hansaplast in some markets).

Earlier this month, Beiersdorf appointed Publicis Groupe to handle global advertising for Nivea and WPP to oversee Eucerin and Elastoplast.

Carat declined to comment. OMD and Nivea were unavailable for comment.