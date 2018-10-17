Carat poaches Zenith's Lucy Ogilvie for CSO role

Carat: Ogilvie and Sutherland

Carat has hired Lucy Ogilvie, Zenith's digital transformation specialist, to be its chief strategy officer in the UK.

Ogilvie is joining the Dentsu Aegis Network agency in December after nine years at Zenith, where she is currently managing partner, strategy and digital transformation.

As chief strategy officer at Carat, she will report to chief executive Jo Sutherland and be in charge of leading planning and strategy across the agency’s clients, which include Diageo, Mondelez International, Kellogg and Santander.

Ogilvie will also leverage her digital transformation expertise to define "data-driven growth strategies and innovative work".

She is replacing Dan Hagen, who has joined sister Dentsu agency iProspect as global chief strategy officer.

At Zenith, Ogilvie is credited with developing transformation for brands including Aviva, Next and Mars.

Ogilvie also worked client-side at Aviva last year during a nine-month secondment as head of marketing transformation. While at the insurer, she developed a new brand and content strategy and built a holistic measurement framework to improve Aviva's future business predictions.

Meanwhile, Carat has also appointed Flora Kessler as strategy partner, reporting to Ogilvie. She joins after nearly seven years at Procter & Gamble, where she most recently led media operations and digital innovation and spearheaded the media data strategy for northern Europe.

Kessler was named as a "rising star" in Campaign’s 30 Under 30 list last year.

Sutherland said of the two appointments: "Both bring vast experience of delivering effective media plans for some of the biggest brands around. Their strategic thinking combined with deep digital and data expertise make them ideally placed to help our clients grow."