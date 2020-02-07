'Cards against cancer': Truant launches charitable Valentine's Day collection

Truant has launched a series of risqué Valentine’s Day cards to raise awareness of cancer.

The "Cards against cancer" collection features cartoon-style images of intimate body parts – "boobs, vaginas, balls and bums" – that are susceptible to cancer. The agency is reminding the nation’s romantics: "We all love them. Unfortunately, cancer does too."

The name may be a nod to Cards Against Humanity, but the project is very different from "the party game for horrible people" in both form and spirit.

Lovebirds opening a card from the range can expect to read tongue-in-cheek messages such as "You’re an arse hole but you’re my arse hole" and "I’m nuts about you".

Subtly referencing Valentine’s Day, there are 14 designs available to purchase on Truant’s online shop. The non-traditional designs, with a pink and red colour scheme, have been printed on 100% recycled paper.

Truant founding partner and executive creative director David Gamble said the range was inspired by Vicky Jacobs, former managing director of Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R, who died in October 2019 from ovarian cancer.

"She’s just one of several former colleagues and friends to die from cancer in recent years," Gamble said. "After reading Mark Denton’s new book The Power of Puerility, I was inspired to follow up our Christmas wrapping paper initiative with puerile cards for Valentine’s Day based on all the sexy bits that are vulnerable to cancer. What better way to celebrate our best bits than by raising money to protect them?"

Priced at £2.50 each, all proceeds from sales will be split between Ovarian Cancer Action, Breast Cancer Now, Prostate Cancer UK and Movember.

The initiative follows Truant’s charitable food-bank-themed Christmas gift wrap, which sold out in just over 24 hours.