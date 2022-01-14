Carex promotes the joys of getting dirty

Fold7 has released its first campaign for FMCG company PZ Cussons with Carex’s "Life’s a handful", following the agency’s appointment in September of last year.

In a post-pandemic world, the campaign aims to remove the negative connotations surrounding hygiene by devising a more light-hearted concept that will run across broadcast, social, and digital channels for six weeks.

It’s set to a reworking of the song He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands and shows people getting messy in various ways from changing nappies to exploding blenders.

It was directed by Matt Lenski through Arts & Sciences, with music composed by Scuta Salamanca.

The creative team behind the campaign was formed by Dave Billing and Verity Fine Hosken.

Billing, Fold7’s executive creative director, said the campaign “elevates Carex away from the sanitised, germophobe tendencies of the category and into a messier, more celebratory, authentic space".

He added: “[It recognises] the joy of rolling your sleeves up and getting stuck into life, poo-namis and all."

Ian Henderson, PZ Cussons head of brand Carex, said: “Fold7 have developed a long-term platform that will build emotional connections with our consumers.

“In a short space of time, they’ve brought the campaign to life across every touchpoint from broadcast to social, right through to packaging, delivering our brand promise with empathy and cut-through.”

The campaign will also involve a celebrity partnership, which is yet to be announced. The celebrity will appear in the digital promotion, as well as a microbiological expert, both of whom will share information with audiences across the UK.