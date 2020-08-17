Carling encourages nation to go back to their local

Carling is encouraging people to go back to their local pub with a campaign that champions the role that these venues play in British culture and society.

"Support your local" by Havas London shows a real landlord pouring a pint of Carling in his pub as he explains that pubs are "the cornerstone of the community" and "serves more than just beer".

The ad is the next phase of the "Made local" campaign, which highlights and supports people who are making a positive impact in their hometown.

It will launch across social media, video-on-demand and radio this week, then on TV in early September. The work was created by Thomas Worthington and Greg Ormrod, and directed by Austen Humphries through Rattling Stick. Media planning and buying was handled by Zenith.

There will also be a social campaign created by Cake in which celebrities and influencers will share their experiences of returning to their local and show that pubs can be safe spaces.

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit after venues were forced to close during lockdown. Many pubs have now reopened with social distancing and stricter cleaning routines in place.

Phil Whitehead, managing director for western Europe at Molson Coors, which owns Carling, said: "Pubs and bars across the country have been working tirelessly to make sure they're providing a safe and welcoming environment for regulars and new customers, and as Carling is Britain's number one beer we have an opportunity and a responsibility to use our voice to showcase the incredible role they play.

"We know that pubs are an integral part of what makes Britain special and they are so much more than just a place to go for a drink. Yet many will be facing an uncertain and challenging future.

"That's why we're calling on everyone to join us in supporting their local in whatever way they can to help make sure that they continue to be the cornerstone of our communities and a place where we can all continue to remember old stories and make new memories for generations to come."