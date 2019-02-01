Carling invests in communities with multimillion-pound 'Made local' campaign

Carling returns to TV for the first time in more than two years with a multimillion-pound campaign championing local pride.

The ads, created by Havas London, celebrate the brand’s hometown of Burton-on-Trent along with the self-starters who help their local communities thrive. Although smaller towns and cities are often overlooked or stereotyped in advertising, the campaign encourages a closer look at these places and their inhabitants while introducing a new brand positioning: "Made local."

The first TV spot tells the story of Carling’s provenance and its Burton brewers, while the second shows a local LGBT+-run Sunday league football team in Wolverhampton.

A cinema ad depicts a wider range of people who are "making it" in their hometowns, such as cold-water surfers in Pease Bay, Scotland, and a band in Swansea fighting to keep the spirit of Welsh punk alive. Later this month, Carling will expand these stories into a series of documentaries.

Through its Made Local Fund, the brand has committed to a multimillion-pound investment over the next three years into sustainable, grassroots projects that boost local communities.

Out-of-home, video-on-demand, social media and consumer PR activity will also be part of the campaign.

The TV ads were created by Lynsey Atkin, and the documentaries by Paul Robbins and Sam Turk. Rollo Jackson directed the films through Somesuch. Zenith is the media agency.

Miranda Osborne, brand director at Carling, said: "At Carling, we’re proud of the fact that Britain’s number one beer is brewed by local people in the town of Burton-on-Trent. Scratch beneath the surface and you’ll find countless stories like ours – those of passionate, dedicated people making things happen in their hometowns.

"Uncovering some of these inspired us to create the Made Local Fund – our commitment to supporting new ideas and activities that will benefit local communities and the people that underpin them."