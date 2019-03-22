Carling supports live music pubs with Slaves film by Havas

Carling is supporting British band Slaves with the co-creation of a music video that celebrates the band's love of the British pub and its key role as a live music venue for up-and-coming bands.

The project, which was devised by Havas London, forms part of Carling’s pro-pub campaign "Long live the local". The video sees Slaves perform in a packed pub to a crowd of joyous punters before flashing to a dystopian version of the pub in a derelict state, ending with the line: "Keeping pubs alive keeps music live."

It was shot in The George Tavern in London's East End, a historic pub renowned for live music, which was itself under threat of closure until it was saved earlier this year following a celebrity- and musician-backed campaign. The pub has hosted the likes of Nick Cave, Plan B, John Cooper Clarke, The Magic Numbers and Kodaline on its stage.

The "Long live the local" campaign showcases the important role pubs play in the community and is backed by Britain’s Beer Alliance. It calls for a cut to beer duty to help pubs survive, keeping them at the heart of British culture and offering a stage for the country’s new and established music talent.

Miranda Osborne, brand director at Carling, said: "Carling has been bringing musicians and fans together for decades. Supporting local pubs and the up-and-coming bands that perform in them aligns perfectly with our 'Made local' initiative, which champions people and projects that help local culture, community spirit and creativity thrive up and down the country."

Mark Whelan, chief creative officer at Havas UK, added: "This is a music promo with a message. Its aim is to remind people of the vital role of pubs in British music culture and Slaves are the perfect band for it."

David Cunningham, programme director of "Long live the local", said: "Pubs have long been the home of live music. They are a breeding ground for talent – past, present and future; a place where bands meet their first fans. However, with three pubs a day closing their doors for good, live music is under threat. We need to keep pubs alive to keep music live, which is why we’re asking music fans across Britain to sign our petition calling on the chancellor to cut beer duty."