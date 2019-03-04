Carling unveils LGBTQ football ad in second phase of "Made local"

Carling has launched the second phase in its "Made local" marketing campaign with an ad starring the Black Country Fusion FC, a non-league LGBTQ+-inclusive football team.

Created by Havas London, the ad will appear across multiple channels, including TV, video-on-demand and social media. Both the ad and supporting digital activity will direct consumers to a specially produced documentary focusing on the team.

Black Country Fusion FC was set up by chairwoman Skye Stewart in 2016 because there were no LGBTQ+-inclusive clubs in the Midlands. Carling decided to support the team via its Made Local Fund, including funding its new home and away kit for the 2018/19 season, and has subsequently made it the focus of its campaign.

The 30-second spot opens with a view of a housing estate. "Yeah, looks like there's nothing going on," says a voiceover, before a Carling logo appears on-screen. "But scratch the surface and you'll see..." The logo peels back to reveal a washing line populated with pink football shirts. The ad then cuts to footage of the team playing, with team members talking over the action. "You're gay, you're straight, you're black, you're white, it doesn't matter," says one. "As long as you can play the game, you're in."

The eight-minute documentary is appearing on Carling's YouTube channel and gives viewers an insight into the team, its players, fans and role in the local community.

The latest ad come a month after Carling unveiled "Made local", which marked its first TV work in two years. The multimillion-pound campaign kicked off to celebrate the brand's home town of Burton-on-Trent and the people who help their local communities thrive. The debut ad told the story of Carling's roots.

The work was created by Lynsey Atkin, Sam Turk and Paul Robbins, and directed by Stella Scott through Somesuch.

Miranda Osborne, brand director at Carling, said: "We’re really pleased to be able to support Black Country Fusion FC. Their inspiring story is truly what 'Made local' is all about, which is why we were so keen to make them some of the stars of our new advertising campaign. We hope the club continue to have a successful season on and off the pitch."