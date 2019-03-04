Ben Bold
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Carling unveils LGBTQ football ad in second phase of "Made local"

Work by Havas London follows Black Country Fusion FC.

Black Country Fusion FC: the LGBTQ+-inclusive stars of Carling's latest ad
Black Country Fusion FC: the LGBTQ+-inclusive stars of Carling's latest ad

Carling has launched the second phase in its "Made local" marketing campaign with an ad starring the Black Country Fusion FC, a non-league LGBTQ+-inclusive football team.

Created by Havas London, the ad will appear across multiple channels, including TV, video-on-demand and social media. Both the ad and supporting digital activity will direct consumers to a specially produced documentary focusing on the team.

Black Country Fusion FC was set up by chairwoman Skye Stewart in 2016 because there were no LGBTQ+-inclusive clubs in the Midlands. Carling decided to support the team via its Made Local Fund, including funding its new home and away kit for the 2018/19 season, and has subsequently made it the focus of its campaign.

The 30-second spot opens with a view of a housing estate. "Yeah, looks like there's nothing going on," says a voiceover, before a Carling logo appears on-screen. "But scratch the surface and you'll see..." The logo peels back to reveal a washing line populated with pink football shirts. The ad then cuts to footage of the team playing, with team members talking over the action. "You're gay, you're straight, you're black, you're white, it doesn't matter," says one. "As long as you can play the game, you're in."

The eight-minute documentary is appearing on Carling's YouTube channel and gives viewers an insight into the team, its players, fans and role in the local community.

The latest ad come a month after Carling unveiled "Made local", which marked its first TV work in two years. The multimillion-pound campaign kicked off to celebrate the brand's home town of Burton-on-Trent and the people who help their local communities thrive. The debut ad told the story of Carling's roots.

The work was created by Lynsey Atkin, Sam Turk and Paul Robbins, and directed by Stella Scott through Somesuch. 

Miranda Osborne, brand director at Carling, said: "We’re really pleased to be able to support Black Country Fusion FC. Their inspiring story is truly what 'Made local' is all about, which is why we were so keen to make them some of the stars of our new advertising campaign. We hope the club continue to have a successful season on and off the pitch."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Promoted

March 01, 2019
AGENCY
1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

Promoted

February 28, 2019
More trust please, we're British

More trust please, we're British

Promoted

February 28, 2019
Watch: How retailers as publishers bring opportunities for brands

Watch: How retailers as publishers bring opportunities for brands

Promoted

February 28, 2019