Carlsberg creates 'world's first' off-the-grid pub powered by waterfall

The "Carlsberg cabin" has been built by six strangers, supported by tradesmen, over seven days using local sustainable materials. The pub uses hydro and solar power. It has three rooms and is available to book through Airbnb.

Carlsberg is targeting people who are "looking to escape modern day life". It is part of the brand’s "The Danish way" campaign by Fold7.

The brand has documented the build in a series of online films that show how the strangers learn about hygge, "the Danish ritual of enjoying life’s pleasures", as well as each other. The mini-documentary also delves into the different personalities and insecurities of the six people.

The pub has been designed by Ben Huggins and is located in Cornwall. The experience is being delivered by Fold7 and its experience agency Hyperactive.

Liam Newton, vice-president for marketing at Carlsberg, said: "We wanted to build an off-the-grid pub that allowed people in the UK to live the Danish Way and escape the busyness of daily life. We’re extremely proud to be able to launch the world’s first pub powered by a waterfall.

"The Carlsberg Cabin was part of a project, Build the Danish Way, to bring an element of the Danish way of life to the UK. We want to provide space for quality conversation while taking in a view to take your breath away and a crisp, cold pint of Carlsberg Export with friends."