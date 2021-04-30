Carlsberg promotes WWF partnership with winsome sea creatures

Carlsberg has launched a campaign promoting its efforts to restore habitats in UK waters in partnership with WWF.

“The seal”, the first in a pair of films created by Fold7, depicts a man and woman enjoying a can of beer on a pier, when they spot a seal in the water. As the man opens his can, the endearing pinniped dives beneath the surface, revealing meadows of seagrass – as the voiceover explains how the brand and WWF are working to restore the underwater plants.

An on-pack promotion set to launch later this year will see Carlsberg donate 50p from each pack to support the restoration of seagrass – 92% of which has been lost from UK waters.

The second ad, “The turtle”, will follow next week, and promotes Carlsberg’s contribution to tackling plastic pollution through the introduction of its “Snap Packs”, which dispense with the plastic rings traditionally used in bear can packaging.

The ads were created by Verity Fine Hosken and directed by Hernan Corera through Stink. The media agency is Initiative. “The seal” launches tomorrow (1 May) and runs across TV, VOD and online video, supported by proximity out of home and social in the following weeks.

Emma Sherwood-Smith, marketing director at Carlsberg, said: “Carlsberg is on a journey of positive change. In 2019 we made our beer better and we have launched Snap Pack, an innovative technology that removes plastic rings from our packaging.

“Now we want to go even further and are proud to be working with WWF in the UK to create a better tomorrow for our planet, while helping consumers make a big difference by making one small change – simply by choosing a Carlsberg beer.”