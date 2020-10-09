Emmet McGonagle
Carlsberg taps Grey Europe for next leg of 'The Danish Way' brand platform

Platform was created by Fold7 in 2017.

Mikkelsen: probably the most famous actor from Denmark
Grey Europe has been enlisted to work on the next global brand campaign for Carlsberg, which follows on from "The Danish Way" platform created by Fold7.

Fold7, which has worked on Carlsberg since at least 2010, introduced Mads Mikkelsen as the face of the brand in the UK in 2017, and later that year, was appointed to the global account when Carlsberg decided to take "The Danish Way" to other markets.

James Joice, managing director at Fold7, told Campaign that the upcoming campaign is also set to star Mikkelsen, but will have some “more nuanced market needs” with regards to key markets such as China.

Joice said: “We've made a lot of work for Carlsberg that has been really successful and we would have loved to continue doing it, but the reality is that as an agency we don't have feet on the ground in China in the way that Grey does – operationally, we just can't meet that need really.

“We're proud that Grey is going to be continuing with the creative platform that we developed.”

Fold7 will continue to work on Carlsberg UK, alongside global work for Carlsberg's beer serving system DraughtMaster and Carlsberg-owned Kronenbourg 1664 (confusingly, this excludes the UK, where the brand is owned by Heineken and the advertising account is held by Ogilvy).

Liam Newton, vice president of marketing at Carlsberg Group, said: “Our partnership with Fold7 is extremely important to Carlsberg in the UK. We’re developing the next phase of work at the moment and I’m certain it will continue the high standards we’ve set ourselves.”

Fold7's UK work has included the launch campaign last spring for the reformulated and rebranded Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, which subverted the brand's famous advertising slogan by admitting the previous version of the beer was "probably not the best beer in the world".

Carlsberg’s brand platform developed to include staff members as they read mean Tweets (and eventually, less mean Tweets) about the brand, before this summer hailing the post-lockdown return to pubs.

Grey Europe also won the global creative brief for Carlsberg’s alcohol-free beer in December last year, following a competitive pitch involving incumbent Fold7.

How to rise in a media company: Female First Forum

Why it’s time you got to know Generation Z

Fighting the bot invasion: how to clean up your data and stop losing money

Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

