Carlsberg UK picks Be Heard as first lead digital agency

Appointment follows competitive pitch.

Carlsberg: Be Heard will handle digital strategy and advertising

Carlsberg UK has picked Be Heard as its first digital agency.

The account spans all of Carlsberg's brands, including Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Export, San Miguel, Birrificio Angelo Poretti, Mahou, Tetley’s and Brooklyn Brewery (which is distributed by Carlsberg in Europe).

Be Heard's remit will cover advice and support on digital strategy, content and advertising, influencers, user experience, data and insights.

It will work alongside Carlsberg UK's existing creative agencies, which include Fold7, the Carlsberg brand lead, and Pablo, creative lead for San Miguel.

There is no incumbent and ISBA assisted with the process.

Neil Simpson, partner at Be Heard, said: "Carlsberg UK is a hugely well-respected business with exciting established brands and ambitious growth. This is exactly the sort of client we built Be Heard for."

