Carlsberg's Jessica Spence leaves for Beam Suntory

Spence has been at Carlsberg for seven years.

Spence: joins Beam Suntory in October

Jessica Spence, chief commerical officer at Carlsberg, has quit to join spirits giant Beam Suntory in October as its first president of brands.

Carlsberg has given vice-president of global marketing Robbie Millar interim responsibility for the group commercial department until it finds a replacement for Spence, which it said would happen by the end of November.

At Beam Suntory, whose brands include Jim Beam, Courvoisier, Laphroaig and Sipsmith, Spence will report to president and chief executive Albert Baladi and will have responsibility for brand strategy, innovation, marketing communications and the P&L of its largest global brands.

Baladi said: "With a powerful combination of brand-building leadership and commercial prowess, Jessica is the perfect fit for this new role, for our strategic ambitions and for our culture."

Spence has spent seven years at Carlsberg since joining as marketing director for the Asia region. She has previously worked at companies including SABMiller, Leo Burnett and J Walter Thompson.

Beam Suntory’s last chief marketing officer was Rebecca Messina, who departed for the same role at Uber in September 2018.

