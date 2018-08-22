Carpetright picks Y&R London to 'refresh' creative

The process took place this spring and was handled by AAR. Participating agencies were given a brief to help the retailer move away from the type of discount-driven sales performance positioning common in the sector.

The incumbent, Different, had worked with the brand since 2013 and was reappointed in 2015.

The move comes after Carpetright appointed Zenith to its £10.3m media planning and buying account last April, replacing incumbents MediaCom and Summit.

Y&R is working with the brand on a new creative strategy that aims to inspire consumers, change perceptions, increase consideration and cement Carpetright’s status as the UK’s "go-to" flooring retailer.

Helen Vinken, marketing director at Carpetright, said: "We’ve been running our current advertising campaign since 2016 and while it’s been somewhat successful in shifting consumer perception it feels like now is the right time to take a step further.

"We wanted to appoint an agency that could work with us as a strategic partner on a creative refresh for all channels, not just in delivering advertising. Y&R had the right ideas, was the right agency fit and is unquestionably that partner."

Y&R London chief executive Paul Lawson said the agency was excited about working on Carpetright’s "big plans for transforming their brand".