Simon Gwynn
Added 36 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Carpetright picks Y&R London to 'refresh' creative

Carpetright has ended its five-year relationship with Different, appointing Y&R London to deliver a creative refresh after a competitive pitch.

Carpetright picks Y&R London to 'refresh' creative

The process took place this spring and was handled by AAR. Participating agencies were given a brief to help the retailer move away from the type of discount-driven sales performance positioning common in the sector.

The incumbent, Different, had worked with the brand since 2013 and was reappointed in 2015.

The move comes after Carpetright appointed Zenith to its £10.3m media planning and buying account last April, replacing incumbents MediaCom and Summit.

Y&R is working with the brand on a new creative strategy that aims to inspire consumers, change perceptions, increase consideration and cement Carpetright’s status as the UK’s "go-to" flooring retailer.

Helen Vinken, marketing director at Carpetright, said: "We’ve been running our current advertising campaign since 2016 and while it’s been somewhat successful in shifting consumer perception it feels like now is the right time to take a step further.

"We wanted to appoint an agency that could work with us as a strategic partner on a creative refresh for all channels, not just in delivering advertising. Y&R had the right ideas, was the right agency fit and is unquestionably that partner."

Y&R London chief executive Paul Lawson said the agency was excited about working on Carpetright’s "big plans for transforming their brand".

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

Promoted

August 22, 2018

Marketing masterclass: making short-form video ads pay

BRANDS
Watch: Brands on embracing difference

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Watch: Brands on embracing difference

AGENCY
Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

August 21, 2018

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

MEDIA
Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

Promoted

August 20, 2018

Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.