Carphone Warehouse invites you to barter for a Google Pixel 4 at the market

Customers can exchange fruit for the chance to win a phone.

Carphone Warehouse: competition to win Google Pixel 4
Carphone Warehouse is marking the release of the Google Pixel 4 by trading the phones on a market stall in London.

Customers can barter in fruit at the pop-up, open today (25 October) in London's Spitalfields Market, for a chance of winning the new handset in the limited-edition "Oh so orange" colour exclusive to Carphone Warehouse.

Visitors can bring fruit such as apples or bananas and place them on a set of scales to be in with the chance to instantly win the handset, priced at £669. Additional prizes available include a Google Home, Google Home Mini and £100 in-store discounts on the Pixel 4.

M&C Saatchi Public Relations is delivering the project.

