Cartoon Network creates We Bare Bears coffee cart

Cartoon Network is giving out coffee and hot chocolates to mark the return of children's animation We Bare Bears.

A mobile version of Ice Bear, the polar bear, will hand out the free drinks – a Grizzlychoc hot chocolate and BabybearChino – to families across the UK this month.

The TV channel has partnered with one of the UK's 2018 Latte Art Champions Ben Lewis for the activation.

Visitors will also be able to take a "bear hug selfie" with the characters Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear.

The activation is running in Glasgow and Manchester on 20 and 21 January.

