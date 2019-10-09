Brittaney Kiefer
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Carwow appoints TBWA\London to £5m advertising account

Agency beat VCCP and Now in pitch.

Carwow: Creature previously handled advertising
Carwow: Creature previously handled advertising

Car-buying comparison site Carwow has brought on TBWA\London as its creative and strategic agency after a competitive pitch. 

TBWA pitched against VCCP and Now for the account, which is worth more than £5m.

Creature previously worked with the brand on a project basis.

TBWA will aim to educate potential buyers on Carwow’s product experience, which offers a different way of buying vehicles. It will create a new brand platform for the UK, as well as an integrated campaign that will launch before Christmas and include TV, radio, digital video and social media.

Phil Lloyd, chief marketing officer at Carwow, said: "Like lots of tech businesses, we’re a performance marketing business to the core. But we know that evolving our mixture of channels and strategy over time to broaden the way we continue growing is vital. TBWA\London and their disruption approach is a natural fit for us."

The Financial Times named Carwow the sixth-fastest-growing company in Europe last year. 

TBWA\London chief executive Sara Tate added: "Carwow is a true disruptor that is at a key stage of growth. So the brand is well-placed to achieve its ambition of becoming the UK’s number-one new car-buying platform."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why employee experience matters

Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
How Waze is driving performance

How Waze is driving performance

Promoted

October 08, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Promoted

October 08, 2019
How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

Promoted

October 07, 2019