Carwow appoints TBWA\London to £5m advertising account

Car-buying comparison site Carwow has brought on TBWA\London as its creative and strategic agency after a competitive pitch.

TBWA pitched against VCCP and Now for the account, which is worth more than £5m.

Creature previously worked with the brand on a project basis.

TBWA will aim to educate potential buyers on Carwow’s product experience, which offers a different way of buying vehicles. It will create a new brand platform for the UK, as well as an integrated campaign that will launch before Christmas and include TV, radio, digital video and social media.

Phil Lloyd, chief marketing officer at Carwow, said: "Like lots of tech businesses, we’re a performance marketing business to the core. But we know that evolving our mixture of channels and strategy over time to broaden the way we continue growing is vital. TBWA\London and their disruption approach is a natural fit for us."

The Financial Times named Carwow the sixth-fastest-growing company in Europe last year.

TBWA\London chief executive Sara Tate added: "Carwow is a true disruptor that is at a key stage of growth. So the brand is well-placed to achieve its ambition of becoming the UK’s number-one new car-buying platform."