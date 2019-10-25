Catherine Newman to depart News UK as CMO

Catherine Newman, chief marketing officer at News UK, is leaving the business as part of a reorganisation of the company’s leadership team.

Newman is to join The & Partnership in the coming weeks to work on a special News UK project.

Her departure comes as News UK has reshuffled its leadership team, with Victoria Bell, interim chief marketing officer at The Sun, being promoted to general manager for marketing across News UK.

Newman joined News UK four years ago as marketing and sales director for The Times and The Sunday Times, taking on the CMO role in 2016.

Before that, she worked at the Financial Times for 11 years, also in marketing roles.

Earlier this week, News UK announced a raft of changes across its leadership team, hiring The Economist’s chief operating officer, Michael Brunt, as general manager of Times Newspapers.