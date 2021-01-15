A cavewoman swears off meat in Adam & Eve/DDB’s first ad for Quorn

Quorn is encouraging dedicated carnivores to adopt a flexitarian diet in its first work by Adam & Eve/DDB.

The TV ad, “Helping the planet one bite at a time”, begins as an older man declares: “I've had meat and two veg every day of my life.”

Meat-eaters, including a cavewoman who enjoys “a bit of mammoth”, discuss their love of animal-based foods but things take a turn as they start to swap meat out of their diets in favour of Quorn.

Even a Venus flytrap decides to go meat-free “for the kids”, prompting the tagline: “Helping the planet one bite at a time.”

The spot launches on Saturday 16 January during ITV’s The Masked Singer alongside social-media, out-of-home and in-store activity.



The work was created by Nat Potter, Ben Stilitz and Colin Booth, and directed by Gary Freedman through Independent. Media is handled by Initiative.

“Making it easy, tasty and healthy for everyone to reduce their meat consumption has never been so important,” Gill Riley, marketing director at Quorn, said.

“That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to join us in our mission to 'help the planet, one bite at a time'.”

According to the brand, Quorn aims to be a net positive business by 2030 – meaning that it gives back more than it takes from society and the environment – and to serve eight billion meals in the same year, which is equivalent to one meal for every person on the planet.

Riley continued: “For those that need a little bit of inspiration, we have hundreds of tasty meat-free meal ideas on our website.”

The campaign includes a video starring Liverpool footballers Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri as they discuss their meat-free eating habits.

This marks Adam & Eve/DDB's first work for Quorn since it won the brand’s global creative account in September last year, when the agency was handed the brief of focusing on the eco-friendly benefits of meat alternatives.

Miranda Hipwell, director of client excellence at Adam & Eve/DDB, added: “With our brilliant partners at Quorn we believe this new strategy will inspire small but positive changes that combine to make a significant impact on the health and happiness of customers and our planet – one Quorn taco at a time.”

Quorn began shifting its focus from health to sustainability with a campaign last January, created by Mawhinney Collins, "Take a step in the right direction".

An ad in the campaign was later banned by the advertising watchdog.

This year, Veganuary has launched a campaign encouraging the public to eat an exclusively plant-based diet.

Plant-based brands including Rebel Kitchen and This have since unveiled ads with a similar focus on moving away from animal-based foods.