CBD brand Cannaray taps Claudia Winkleman for debut TV campaign

Cannaray CBD will launch its “CBD revolution” TV campaign today with a new spot starring Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman.

Created by BigSmall, the ad is part of what Cannaray said was the first major brand campaign for a CBD company in the UK.

The ad, which debuts this evening, shows Winkleman leading the “CBD revolution” from the comfort of her own couch, rather than with the army she envisioned. “It turns out they just want us all to try some,” she says.

The ad was directed by Emmy-winning director Benjamin Green through MindsEye. Media planning and buying is handled by Goodstuff. It follows an out-of-home campaign, featuring Winkleman atop a black horse, that launched in July.

Tim Clarke, chief marketing officer at Cannaray, said: “Every revolution needs a leader, and Cannaray is stepping up to lead the UK’s CBD revolution and help millions of new people to try CBD for the first time.

“The category potential is clear – CBD sales exceed $10bn in the US – but UK growth isn’t guaranteed. It needs trusted brands and high impact advertising – and we’re excited to be leading the charge with Cannaray and Claudia Winkleman.”

Founded in 2018, Cannaray is a European cannabis company that spans medical cannabis and CBD wellness products. CBD stands for cannabidiol – a natural compound found in the cannabis flower. It is claimed to have calming attributes, but does not give users the high for which cannabis is known, which comes from another compound, THC.

The TV drive is part of a wider campaign to normalise CBD as a major new FMCG category and push for more customers in the UK.