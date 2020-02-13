Fayola Douglas
CBeebies creates inflatable adventure based on its shows

Children will be taken on journey through six interactive spaces.

CBeebies: singing, dancing and storytelling for kids
BBC-owned CBeebies has created an inflatable adventure experience for children based on its shows.

The "CBeebies rainbow adventure" contains six activities themed around Hey Duggee, Something Special, Sarah & Duck, Go Jetters and Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures. Children up to the age of six will be taken on a 50-minute host-led journey through the 350-square-meter space.

"Hey Duggee's clubhouse garden" is centred on play, with guests helping Duggee and the squirrels put yellow back into the garden with the help of some magical butterflies. Singing is the key element in the "The Something Special band room", where guests will form a band and sing Mr Tumble’s Hello Song to catch the colour violet.

"Sarah & Duck's rain garden" will encourage visitors to find where Sarah and Duck are hiding while exploring the garden and finding the colour green, while "Go Jetters silent disco" is an area to dance to groovy tunes.

The experience ends with an adventure linked to Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures in which children can use "magic" torches to draw on the walls to reveal the colour blue.

The "CBeebies rainbow adventure" will tour the UK starting in Ealing, London, in April. Step Inside Productions, part of Theseus, is delivering the project.

Mat Way, global director, live entertainment, at BBC Studios, said: "'CBeebies rainbow adventure' is an innovative, inspiring and fun way of bringing CBeebies-branded activities to the UK regions."

