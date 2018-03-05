Celebrating creativity with heart: PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector launch Campaigns for Good Awards

The Campaigns for Good Awards are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs.

The Awards are an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility. Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns that have a wider benefit.

It follows a rise in ‘cause marketing’ - particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as a positive force in society.

The campaign categories are organised under four headings: brand-led, public sector, charity or NGO, and multi-organisation.

The Awards recognise the best public awareness, progressive cause, environmental cause and fundraising & advocacy campaigns under the headings.

There will also be an overall Campaign of the Year Award.

Other awards categories include:

Agency of the Year

Brand of the Year

Company of the year

Public Sector Organisation of the Year

Charity or NGO of the Year

The 'early bird' entry deadline is 10 May. Entries submitted after 10 May, but before the standard deadline of 24 May, will be subject to a late entry fee.

The winners will be announced online in the summer on PRWeek, Campaign and Third Sector.

For more information, and to enter the Campaigns for Good Awards, please click here.

Or you can contact Olivia Petty via olivia.petty@haymarket.com or 020 8267 4049.

This article was first published on www.prweek.com