Celebrity Cruises sets sail post lockdown with 'biggest-ever' UK campaign

Celebrity Cruises is launching a multimillion-pound global campaign tonight (1 October), the biggest it has run to date in the UK and Ireland, during Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Produced by VCCP New York, Good Relations and Girl & Bear, the ad will air throughout the month, during programmes including SAS: Who Dares Wins, Grand Designs and Location, Location, Location.

The ad is set to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World and asks “Isn’t it time? To see the world again…” The action moves through a series of idyllic images set all over the world, such as motorbiking through a forest and kayaking between ice caps.

Ending with the line, “Journey safe, journey WonderFULL,” Celebrity Cruises is aiming to assure prospective consumers that its cruise experience will be a safe one.

Creative will also run on digital out of home, across sites including London Westfield, Bluewater, Birmingham New Street and Manchester Arndale, while digital and video activity will appear on YouTube, Teads, Unruly and Facebook.

The ad’s executive creative director was Ben Winter, from Good Relations. Media buying was by Media Storm.

Jo Rzymowska, EMEA vice-president and managing director of Celebrity Cruises, said: “This is another huge moment for our brand, and our market, as we build back stronger following a successful season of luxury staycations this summer.”

Celebrity Cruises ceased to operate in March 2020, and has returned to UK and Ireland shores after 16 months. All crew and eligible guests are required to be fully vaccinated to travel with the cruise line.