Super Bowl
Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Celebs fill in for Amazon Alexa in Lucky Generals' first Super Bowl ad

Amazon's star-studded Super Bowl ad shows what happens when its smart-home device Alexa loses her voice.

The sole focus on Alexa is a change from Amazon’s previous advertising. It is also the first time Amazon’s UK ad agency Lucky Generals has created a Super Bowl spot.  

The 90-second ad opens in a woman’s home where Alexa goes silent in response to a question. Back at Amazon headquarters, chief executive Jeff Bezos is reassured by an aide that the situation is under control.

The rest of the commercial shows celebrities including Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B and Sir Anthony Hopkins trying and failing to fill Alexa’s job.  

The campaign will run during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII on Sunday (4 February) and continue with 30-second spots featuring Leslie Jones, JB Smoove and Rebel Wilson. 

Lucky Generals has worked with Amazon since 2014. Last year the London agency created the company’s first global holiday campaign featuring animated versions of Amazon’s delivery boxes.

The Super Bowl ad was directed by Wayne McClammy through Hungry Man. Initiative handled media planning and buying. 

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018