Celebs fill in for Amazon Alexa in Lucky Generals' first Super Bowl ad

The sole focus on Alexa is a change from Amazon’s previous advertising. It is also the first time Amazon’s UK ad agency Lucky Generals has created a Super Bowl spot.

The 90-second ad opens in a woman’s home where Alexa goes silent in response to a question. Back at Amazon headquarters, chief executive Jeff Bezos is reassured by an aide that the situation is under control.

The rest of the commercial shows celebrities including Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B and Sir Anthony Hopkins trying and failing to fill Alexa’s job.

The campaign will run during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII on Sunday (4 February) and continue with 30-second spots featuring Leslie Jones, JB Smoove and Rebel Wilson.

Lucky Generals has worked with Amazon since 2014. Last year the London agency created the company’s first global holiday campaign featuring animated versions of Amazon’s delivery boxes.

The Super Bowl ad was directed by Wayne McClammy through Hungry Man. Initiative handled media planning and buying.