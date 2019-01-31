Celebs foiled by spoof Alexa gadgets in Amazon's Super Bowl blockbuster

Amazon is back with another celebrity-studded Super Bowl ad that runs through all of its virtual assistant Alexa’s possible failures.

It is the second Super Bowl spot for the brand created by Lucky Generals, in partnership with Amazon’s in-house creative studio, D1.

The film celebrates Alexa's role in people's lives by imagining how the voice technology could have gone wrong. Stars including Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker, Broad City creators and comedians Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, and Nasa astronauts and twins Mark and Scott Kelly are seen struggling with failed iterations of the device, such as a microwave, dog collar, hot tub and toothbrush.

In the end, Alexa accidentally turns off the entire planet's power. As havoc ensues, the ad reassures viewers that "not everything makes the cut".

It was directed by Hungry Man’s Wayne McClammy, who also shot last year’s Super Bowl spot.

Lucky Generals is the only UK shop this year to have created a Super Bowl ad. The agency is expanding with its first international office in New York this year and also appointed former Y&R London managing director Katie Lee as UK chief executive.

Last year, Amazon and Lucky Generals topped the USA Today Ad Meter, which measures the most successful Super Bowl ads, with "Alexa loses her voice" – a first for a British agency. That campaign was also nominated for an Emmy award and was named YouTube’s best-performing spot of 2018.