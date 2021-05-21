Center Parcs appoints Brothers & Sisters as lead creative agency

Center Parcs has appointed Brothers & Sisters to lead its creative marketing account after a competitive pitch process.

The UK premium family short-break specialist appointed Brothers & Sisters to create a new, integrated 360 communications campaign for Centre Parcs with a fully integrated multi-channel idea.

The brand and agency had previously worked together between 2013 and 2017, when Center Parcs handed the account to Y&R London – now part of VMLY&R, which has remained the incumbent.

Brothers & Sisters’ integrated offering was supported in the pitch by TMW Unlimited and film production company Affixxius, both of which will work alongside the creative agency.

Matt Charlton, chief executive at Brothers & Sisters, said: “We are so delighted to be working with Center Parcs again, an incredible brand.

“We wanted to take this pitch to another level in terms of integrated 360 thinking by complementing our own strategic and creative capabilities; we have an amazing collaboration model now with genuine best-in-class partners all working with us as one single team. It is a great validation of our belief that best solutions for brands involve the best working together, not in separation.”

Center Parcs sales and marketing director Colin Whaley said: “Brothers & Sisters came through a very competitive pitch process and their innovative collaboration approach struck a chord with us; we are enthused by the potential of this new creative team environment, where we believe this mix of perspectives, experience and talent will allow us to be far more dynamic and agile in delivering exciting output.”