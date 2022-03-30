CEO Ben Bilboul to depart Karmarama

Ben Bilboul, the long-standing chief executive of Karmarama and managing director at Accenture Interactive, is leaving the business.

Karmarama's chief client officer James Denton-Clark will take over as chief executive of Karmarama.

Movers & Shakers: Campaign's weekly roundup of hires, departures and promotions



Bilboul's 20-year tenure at Karmarama has involved growing the company from a small business to its sale to Accenture in 2016, which at the time was seen as a significant move by a consultancy business into the creative agency sector.

Denton-Clark has worked at Karmarama since 2010 when he joined as client services director. Over the past 12 years he has led major accounts including The British Army and Confused.com.

His career also spans three years at DDB UK and four years at Beattie McGuinness Bungay.

He said: "Karmarama has always been a pioneer within the creative industries. It's an extraordinary honour to have the opportunity to lead such a group of ridiculously talented people as we continue to use creativity to grow brands and redefine our industry."

Karmarama also promoted deputy managing director Zoe Eagle to managing director in January. She has returned from maternity leave and takes on the day-to-day running of the agency.

Eagle joins Denton-Clark, chief creative officer Nik Studzinski and chief strategy officer Will Hodge on the leadership team.

She joined Karmarama as managing partner in 2019 and previously worked at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.

Pritesh Gadhia, managing director at Accenture Interactive in the UK & Ireland, said: "As our creative business in the UK and Ireland continues to evolve, new stars will naturally emerge at the top.

"Ben was instrumental in supporting Accenture Interactive's mission to serve clients through his role in Karmarama since joining the business. He has overseen the creation of award-winning and memorable work over the years, and I wish him all the best in his next challenge.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for James and Zoe and I'm excited to see them take the business to new heights."

Bilboul is not currently moving to another agency and said that his "work is done" at Karmarama.

He added: "It's been a privilege to serve as Karmarma's CEO and see it recognised many times as a Times Best Company to Work For. It's been a delight to see the Karmarama leadership team take shape over the past few years, and I know the business will be served very well by James, who has always brought such passion and care to our people and clients.

"The Karmarama team have a great future ahead and I've enjoyed my part in the business's success. My work is done and I'm looking forward to other challenges."