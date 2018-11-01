Cesar builds studio that lets dogs design jumpers for Christmas campaign

Dogs have designed their own Christmas jumpers for Cesar’s tech-driven Christmas campaign.

The dog-food brand’s biggest-ever global campaign, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO, gets canines involved in the festive celebrations by launching a matching jumper collection for furry friends and their owners.

Cesar partnered MediaMonks and dog behavioural experts to build a "Doggy Design Studio" in which the animals ran, jumped, barked and wagged their way through an agility course that allowed them to "design" jumpers.

The final designs were manufactured in both human and dog sizes. Pet owners have a chance to win their own matching set.

The work was written by Michael Hughes, art directed by Dalatando Almeida and directed by Tom Rijpert through MediaMonks. It will run in seven countries including the US, Russia, Italy, Spain, the Nordics and Japan, and feature in-store activations as well as digital and social influencer activity.

"The Cesar brand gets you #twinning with this special campaign because it really allows our canine friends to be part of the holiday celebrations," Cesar global brand director Fabio Alings said. "There’s no better way to share the joy of true friendship with your dog than by taking part in this magical process together, giving pets and their parents something they can both enjoy wearing as well."

How they made it

MediaMonks brought in dogs of various breeds, sizes and temperaments to test the technology used to create the jumpers. The activities in the studio’s agility course were based around their natural behaviours: running, wagging, barking and jumping.

The speed tunnel and ball pit used the doggy designers’ speed and agility, the "wheel of wag" was powered by their tail, their woof was recorded and turned into sound waves, and the height of their leap through a digital hurdle chose the colour of the jumper.

Once the dogs finished the course, their designs were sent off to be produced as real jumpers.

"It’s funny really – as an industry, we often ask whether robots will one day do our job," Hughes and Almeida said. "The two of us aren’t qualified to answer that, but we can vouch for the design ability of dogs."