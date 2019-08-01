Emmet McGonagle
Chabuddy G practises selfie game for Pepsi Max

Pepsi Max Taste Challenge returns with self-titled 'mayor of Hounslow'.


Pepsi Max has enlisted Chabuddy G for its latest Taste Challenge campaign.

The film shows British comedian Asim Chaudhry’s entrepreneurial alias – "Alan brown sugar" Chabuddy G – as he attempts to become a social media influencer.

Representing Pepsi Max as its self-professed "chief tasting officer", Chabuddy G practises his selfie game with passers-by as he invites them to challenge their cola preconceptions with a blind taste test, with funny outcomes.

Last year’s Taste Challenge saw 61% of the UK choosing Pepsi Max over its biggest-selling competitor.

"We are so excited to be kicking off the 2019 Pepsi Max Taste Challenge and once again putting the power back in the hands of the UK public," Natalie Redford, marketing director at Pepsi UK, said.

The work was created by Joyride, LadBible's in-house branded creative agency.

