Chaka Sobhani promoted to global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett

Chaka Sobhani has been promoted to global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett.

Representing Leo Burnett on a global stage, Sobhani will be responsible for evolving the Publicis Groupe network’s creative standards, as well as recruiting and growing the next generation of creative talent, with a focus on diversity and inclusion.

She replaces Liz Taylor, who is leaving the agency two years after joining from FCB.

“I’m truly honoured to take on this mantle, working closely with all our global CCOs and ECDs to push for even greater creative excellence at Leo Burnett around the world and bringing in the next generation of talent from different backgrounds,” Sobhani said.

“The Leo’s gang are genuinely the most cracking bunch, full of heart and passion for each other, for great creativity and for building a strong culture that matters."

Sobhani kicked off her creative career as a comedy and performance writer, previously working at Fox before setting up ITV’s first in-house creative agency, ITV Creative.

She joined Mother in 2013, where she spent three years, before becoming Leo Burnett London’s chief creative officer.

Sobhani said that Leo’s London offices have continued to “go from strength to strength”, winning new work, including TUI, Premier Inn and Vision Express, and creating “ideas that truly connect with people across the nation and genuinely make them feel something”.

Sobhani continued: “Exciting times all round and I can’t wait to see where we go and grow next together.”

Campaign named Sobhani as one of the UK’s top creatives of last year and she is set to be a jury member for 2021’s Cannes Lions.

Andrew Swinand, chief executive of Leo Burnett USA, added: “I am very proud and excited that Chaka will be taking on the role of global CCO for our network.

"Chaka puts the ‘human’ in HumanKind – you can feel it in every part of her work and her tireless dedication to championing and including diverse voices and people in our industry."

Swinand continued: “Chaka’s pride in our brand is immense, as is her passion for breakthrough creative and enduring client relationships.

“She’s a cultural titan in every sense and a 'Burnetter' through and through.”

Last month, Emily Marr – Sobhani’s former workmate at Mother – returned to Leo’s after 14 years in the newly created role of chief production officer.