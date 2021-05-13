Emmet McGonagle
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Chaka Sobhani promoted to global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett

Sobhani will still head up creative at Leo Burnett London.

Chaka Sobhani: joined Leo Burnett in 2016
Chaka Sobhani: joined Leo Burnett in 2016

Chaka Sobhani has been promoted to global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett.

Representing Leo Burnett on a global stage, Sobhani will be responsible for evolving the Publicis Groupe network’s creative standards, as well as recruiting and growing the next generation of creative talent, with a focus on diversity and inclusion.

She replaces Liz Taylor, who is leaving the agency two years after joining from FCB.

“I’m truly honoured to take on this mantle, working closely with all our global CCOs and ECDs to push for even greater creative excellence at Leo Burnett around the world and bringing in the next generation of talent from different backgrounds,” Sobhani said.

“The Leo’s gang are genuinely the most cracking bunch, full of heart and passion for each other, for great creativity and for building a strong culture that matters."

Sobhani kicked off her creative career as a comedy and performance writer, previously working at Fox before setting up ITV’s first in-house creative agency, ITV Creative. 

She joined Mother in 2013, where she spent three years, before becoming Leo Burnett London’s chief creative officer.

Sobhani said that Leo’s London offices have continued to “go from strength to strength”, winning new work, including TUI, Premier Inn and Vision Express, and creating “ideas that truly connect with people across the nation and genuinely make them feel something”.

Sobhani continued: “Exciting times all round and I can’t wait to see where we go and grow next together.”

Campaign named Sobhani as one of the UK’s top creatives of last year and she is set to be a jury member for 2021’s Cannes Lions.

Andrew Swinand, chief executive of Leo Burnett USA, added: “I am very proud and excited that Chaka will be taking on the role of global CCO for our network.  

"Chaka puts the ‘human’ in HumanKind – you can feel it in every part of her work and her tireless dedication to championing and including diverse voices and people in our industry."

Swinand continued: “Chaka’s pride in our brand is immense, as is her passion for breakthrough creative and enduring client relationships.  

“She’s a cultural titan in every sense and a 'Burnetter' through and through.”

Last month, Emily Marr – Sobhani’s former workmate at Mother – returned to Leo’s after 14 years in the newly created role of chief production officer.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Shopportunities: Pinterest, Portas and reinventing the shopping experience

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

How can you bring the thinking-styles of creative geniuses to work?

Promoted

May 11, 2021
Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Getting personal with WW's Tony Miller

Promoted

May 10, 2021
The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

The best TV ads to send us blinking out of lockdown into the sunlight

Promoted

May 10, 2021