Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Challenger bank Starling hires Wonderhood as creative agency

Wonderhood is tasked with increasing bank's business customers.

Starling: previously worked with Common Industry
Starling: previously worked with Common Industry

Starling Bank has appointed Wonderhood Studios as its creative agency after a competitive pitch. 

Wonderhood, the start-up founded last year by former Channel 4 boss David Abraham, beat Crispin Porter Bogusky and Who Wot Why in the review, which was run by Oystercatchers.

Starling previously worked with Common Industry, which created an ad tackling money taboos in 2018.

Wonderhood is tasked with helping the challenger bank increase its business customers with a campaign that will launch in 2020. Over the past eight months, Starling has more than doubled its customer base to 800,000 accounts and it aims to hit one million by the end of 2019. 

Rachael Pollard, chief growth officer at Starling, said: "Using their understanding of SME banking needs, [Wonderhood] developed a core concept that will establish Starling as the leading business banking provider. As a challenger bank in hyper-growth, we recognised the need to partner with an equally ambitious agency and are confident we've achieved this with the guys from Wonderhood."

Alex Best, chief operating officer at Wonderhood, added: "We are absolutely delighted that Starling Bank has become a founding client of Wonderhood’s advertising studio. When we started the company, we wanted to work with partners who shared our creative ambition and the team at Starling have shown to be just that."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019
Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

August 15, 2019
The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this is what you need to know

Promoted

August 14, 2019