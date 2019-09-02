Challenger bank Starling hires Wonderhood as creative agency

Starling Bank has appointed Wonderhood Studios as its creative agency after a competitive pitch.

Wonderhood, the start-up founded last year by former Channel 4 boss David Abraham, beat Crispin Porter Bogusky and Who Wot Why in the review, which was run by Oystercatchers.

Starling previously worked with Common Industry, which created an ad tackling money taboos in 2018.

Wonderhood is tasked with helping the challenger bank increase its business customers with a campaign that will launch in 2020. Over the past eight months, Starling has more than doubled its customer base to 800,000 accounts and it aims to hit one million by the end of 2019.

Rachael Pollard, chief growth officer at Starling, said: "Using their understanding of SME banking needs, [Wonderhood] developed a core concept that will establish Starling as the leading business banking provider. As a challenger bank in hyper-growth, we recognised the need to partner with an equally ambitious agency and are confident we've achieved this with the guys from Wonderhood."

Alex Best, chief operating officer at Wonderhood, added: "We are absolutely delighted that Starling Bank has become a founding client of Wonderhood’s advertising studio. When we started the company, we wanted to work with partners who shared our creative ambition and the team at Starling have shown to be just that."