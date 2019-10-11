Ben Bold
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Challenger brand Starling Bank launches first TV ad

Work backed by radio, outdoor and digital activity.

Starling Bank, the digital challenger financial services brand, is launching its first TV campaign, aims to build on its 900,000 current account base.

The 30-second spot features (aptly) the murmurations of starlings and a cover version of Feeling Good by Avicii. It starts with a single bird, before it is joined by others, with the flock murmuring across the countryside and a cityscape until it reaches an entrepreneur whose business has been helped by Starling.

The ad will air from today (14 October) on Channel 4 and ITV. It will be supported by radio, out-of-home and digital activity.

Starling worked with Ekstasy on the ad. It was written by James McConachie and Eve Stepney, art directed by Niina Topp and directed by Eduardo Vieitez.

After a review in which it opted not to work with large agencies, Starling appointed Wonderhood Studios last month – but the agency's first work is not due until 2020.

Rachael Pollard, chief growth officer at Starling, said: "Our namesake, the starling bird, features prominently, symbolising the fast, beautiful and effortless qualities of our app, as well as the synergy with our brand colours of teal, navy and purple. As we fast approach one million customers, the time is right to accelerate our marketing strategy and stop being one of banking's best-kept secrets."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How Waze is driving performance

How Waze is driving performance

Promoted

October 08, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Promoted

October 08, 2019
How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

Promoted

October 07, 2019
Why WeTransfer's co-founder wants us to get off the Internet (a bit)

Why WeTransfer's co-founder wants us to get off the Internet (a bit)

Promoted

October 07, 2019