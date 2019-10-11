Challenger brand Starling Bank launches first TV ad

Starling Bank, the digital challenger financial services brand, is launching its first TV campaign, aims to build on its 900,000 current account base.

The 30-second spot features (aptly) the murmurations of starlings and a cover version of Feeling Good by Avicii. It starts with a single bird, before it is joined by others, with the flock murmuring across the countryside and a cityscape until it reaches an entrepreneur whose business has been helped by Starling.

The ad will air from today (14 October) on Channel 4 and ITV. It will be supported by radio, out-of-home and digital activity.

Starling worked with Ekstasy on the ad. It was written by James McConachie and Eve Stepney, art directed by Niina Topp and directed by Eduardo Vieitez.

After a review in which it opted not to work with large agencies, Starling appointed Wonderhood Studios last month – but the agency's first work is not due until 2020.

Rachael Pollard, chief growth officer at Starling, said: "Our namesake, the starling bird, features prominently, symbolising the fast, beautiful and effortless qualities of our app, as well as the synergy with our brand colours of teal, navy and purple. As we fast approach one million customers, the time is right to accelerate our marketing strategy and stop being one of banking's best-kept secrets."