Challenger brands are among five winners of Sky's £2m sustainable advertising fund 

Sky has announced the winners of its Zero Footprint Fund competition, with five brands being awarded £250,000 each in media space on the satellite and online broadcaster.

Young, challenger brands were among those that impressed the industry judges, who picked Here We Flo, Olio, Ovo Energy, Pura and The Path over some more established names that also entered the contest.

Here We Flo is a sustainable feminine care brand; Olio enables people to share and give away food and household items; Ovo Energy offers 100% renewable energy on all its tariffs; Pura is a sustainable baby products brand; and The Path is a financial advisory firm that aims to reverse climate change via its investments.

Sky has committed to become net zero carbon by 2030 and has set up the advertising fund to support brands that will help the UK move to a more sustainable future.

The five winning brands "have all been recognised for their ability to inspire behaviour change for a better world", Sky said.

Each brand will now put the ideas they presented to the judges into production.

In October, a final round of judging will select a single winner from the five, with the victor given a total of £1m in media value.

All of the five winning campaigns will be revealed as part of an advertising celebration of sustainability that will run across Sky Media's channels in the run-up to the COP26 Climate Change conference in November, with which Sky partners.

Sky Zero Footprint Fund was judged by a panel from across the advertising and media sector, including Sir John Hegarty, co-founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, Lindsey Clay, chief executive of Thinkbox, Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the Advertising Association and Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign.

Participating brands were judged on their creativity and ability to "inspire the nation into action", possible impact on driving behavioural change and sustainable credibility.

Debbie Klein, Sky's group chief marketing, corporate affairs and people officer, said: "Business has a key role to play on the journey to a zero-carbon future and at Sky we're using our platform to support those who are working hard to drive positive change.

"The Sky Zero Footprint Fund entries showed how many inspiring brands are committed to making a difference. Each of the winning campaigns will captivate audiences whilst delivering a critical message: the world cannot wait."

All of the five winning ads will be produced using insights and tools from the AA's AdGreen, which supports the industry's shift to become net zero.

Tim Pearson, managing director of Sky Media, said: “We know that each of our winners can play a key role in encouraging the nation to make small but significant changes. It’s exciting that through the process we’ve unearthed new and disruptive brands giving them a platform to amplify their message through the power of TV.”