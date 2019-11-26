Fayola Douglas
Chambord partners Charlie's Angels for action experience

Competition prize includes stunt training and rooftop cocktail hour in Hollywood.

Chambord: competition winners will learn fight sequences
Brown-Forman liqueur brand Chambord has partnered Digital Cinema Media and Sony on a Charlie’s Angels-inspired trip to coincide with the launch of the film.

Two competition winners will be flown to Los Angeles for a stunt experience. They will visit a training facility in Hollywood, where they will take a masterclass led by a professional.

In the class, they will learn hand-to-hand combat skills, female self-defence techniques and choreographed fight sequences inspired by the film.

Three nights of hotel accommodation, an "escape room" mission, chauffeur-driven rides and Chambord cocktails at an LA rooftop bar complete the prize. The winners may travel on dates of their choice within 12 months of winning the competition.

A 60-second video is being shown in cinemas that interweaves the Chambord brand platform, "Live rose tinted", and the trailer for Charlie’s Angels.

Media strategy, creation of assets, booking video-on-demand and competition creation are being delivered by Spark Foundry. Content is managed by Publicis Media Content, social creative is by Communicator and Brave. Element is delivering the experience.

