Chambord seeks creative shop to mastermind multi-channel campaign

Chambord, the French black raspberry liqueur brand, has launched a review of its creative account ahead of an upcoming through-the-line advertising campaign.

Chambord: Wieden & Kennedy created the brand's 'Because no reason' campaign in 2014
There is no incumbent agency but the brand previously worked with Wieden & Kennedy, which was appointed as global creative agency in 2014 after winning sister brand Finlandia's global account in 2012. 

The current review is being run by Creativebrief. W&K has declined to pitch for Chambord but remains Finlandia's retained agency.

Last year W&K created Chambord’s first out-of-home ad campaign in the UK, which built on the brand’s "Because no reason" campaign that pays homage to the brand’s "Frenchness" with a surreal twist. 

"Because no reason" launched in 2014 with a TV ad that featured a flamingo and asked why it stands on one leg, with the answer "because no reason!". 

Emily Richardson, marketing manager at Brown-Forman, said: "This year, we will be creating a new through-the-line campaign to speak to and engage our consumers across different channels.

"As part of this, we are looking for a creative agency to work with us and to devise what this campaign will look like, with Creativebrief managing the pitch process.

"We’re excited to find the right creative agency and further develop this campaign, and continue building brand awareness for Chambord."

Raspberry liqueur brand Chambord, founded in the early 1980s, is modelled after a liqueur produced in the Loire Valley of France during the late 17th century. 

It was acquired by Brown-Foman in 2006 and has a target audience of primarily women aged 25-34.

